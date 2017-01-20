A look at some of the reaction around the sports world as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday:

“Today is the first day on the road to Making America Great Again #Inauguration2017”

—Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito on Twitter

“Hope these 4 years fly by ? #TimeToPray”

—Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green on Twitter

“Today we start a new chapter, let’s work together, and remember only saying negative without an idea is creating divide, it does not help US”

—Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Huston Street on Twitter

“Inauguration Day.. Some folks happier than they’ve ever been.. some folks madder than they’ve ever been.. what a time to be alive”

—Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee on Twitter

“I may not be the president, baby but I’ll promise to be your Mom. I’ll teach you that your brown skin is beautiful. I’ll show you that being a girl and a woman is a privilege. How being incredibly powerful means serving those around you and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves. I will tell you about Jesus and how he taught us to love unconditionally. We will have many talks about equality and I will always encourage generosity. One day if you ask me what you can be, I will smile and say absolutely anything. I’ll tell you whatever it is you choose, be kind. I’ll fight for you, I’ll cheer for you and I’ll love you along the way. But most of all, I’ll make sure you’re hopeful. So today, baby, I’ll choose hope.”

—Former USWNT soccer player Lauren Holiday , to her infant daughter, on Instagram

“Appreciate you Mr. 44”

—Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum on Twitter

“The only President my 2 daughters have known. Feels strange going from them to the new guy. Thanks for the class act Barack and Michelle !”

—Atlanta Hawks guard Thabo Sefolosha on Twitter

“Heard God’s word in the inauguration speech. I care about our country being under God a lot more than I care about politics or parties.”

—Former Texas and NFL receiver Jordan Shipley on Twitter

“Thank You!!! #44”

—Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul on Twitter

“Let’s talk about football.”

—New England Patriots QB Tom Brady when asked on Friday if he called Trump to congratulate him.