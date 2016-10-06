CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. spent almost a decade trying to climb his way into NASCAR’s top tier. He didn’t win races, never led many laps, wasn’t considered an elite driver capable of winning championships.

Then suddenly, it clicked.

Truex has morphed over the last two seasons from a journeyman driver into a legitimate title contender. Some might even say he’s the favorite to win this year’s Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.

He won two races in the first round of the playoffs and goes into the opening race of the second round Saturday night in search of another dominating performance at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex led all but eight of the 400 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 to score his first win of what’s turned into a dream season.