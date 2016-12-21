SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 6 boat anglers had no catch. 35 bank anglers released 1 adult and 1 jack coho.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 469 coho adults, 38 jacks, three winter-run steelhead and one cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 82 coho adults and 14 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 92 coho adults, 15 coho jacks, one cutthroat trout and one winter-run steelhead into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. They released 124 coho adults and two jacks into Lake Scanewa above Cowlitz Falls Dam.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 9,010 cubic feet per second on Monday, December 19. Visibility is at ten feet and water temperature is 44.1 degrees F.

Lewis River (including North Fork) – Starting January 1, the adult salmon daily limit will be one hatchery Chinook. All other permanent regulations are in effect.

Under permanent regulations, December 31 is the last day to fish for steelhead and salmon in Mill Creek (Cowlitz River tributary) and salmon in Abernathy, Blue, Cedar, Coal, Germany, Goble, Mill (Cowlitz Co.), Mulholland, Rock Creek (Skamania Co.), Salmon (Clark Co.), Skamokawa creeks, the Elochoman, Grays (including West Fork), Coweeman, East Fork Lewis, and Washougal (including West/North Fork) rivers plus Drano and Mayfield lakes.

Columbia River mainstem – Starting January 1, anglers may retain up to two hatchery adult Chinook per day on the mainstem Columbia from the I-5 Bridge downstream. Upstream of the I-5 Bridge will close to fishing for salmon.

STURGEON

Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam including adjacent tributaries – Starting January 1 until further notice, retention fishing for sturgeon will be open seven days a week. The daily limit will be one white sturgeon per person. Minimum size is 38 inches fork length; maximum size 54 inches fork length.

The Dalles Dam upstream to McNary Dam including adjacent tributaries – Starting January 1, retention fishing for sturgeon will be open seven days a week until harvest guidelines are reached. The daily limit will be one white sturgeon per person. Minimum size is 43 inches fork length; maximum size 54 inches fork length.

TROUT

Lacamas Lake in Clark County was planted with 9,840 trout on Dec. 12.

In addition, 30 steelhead weighing 6 to 10 pounds apiece were released into Horseshoe Lake in Woodland last week. No report on angling success.