ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Trevor Siemian was a sideline spectator during the 20-minute window in which reporters were allowed to watch the Denver Broncos practice on Wednesday.

Rookie Paxton Lynch shared snaps with No. 3 QB Austin Davis instead.

Coach Gary Kubiak says Siemian is still his starter, but he’s going to have to see how Siemian’s sprained left shoulder improves before he gets the nod for Sunday’s showdown against the Atlanta Falcons (3-1).

Siemian has outdueled Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston in helping Denver start 4-0.

He was knocked out from Denver’s 27-7 win at Tampa Bay Sunday, however, when he was slung to the turf by defensive tackle Clinton McDonald late in the first half.

