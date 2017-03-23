The Mariners' got good news Thursday as Steve Cishek and Tony Zych each took positive steps on their road to recovery.

Two potentially key members of the Mariners’ bullpen — Steve Cishek and Tony Zych — took significant and positive steps on their return to health Thursday.

Cishek, who had off-season hip surgery, threw off a mound for the first time, getting in 22 pitches in a performance that general manager Jerry Dipoto called “more than encouraging.’’

“He looked great,’’ Dipoto said. “He looks very stable on his front side, said he was throwing with no pain. He threw 20 fastballs and I’d say 16 of them didn’t miss the glove. He was dotting it up pretty good. … That’s about as good as we could possibly have hoped for. It’s better than we could have hoped for.

Zych, meanwhile, threw a perfect inning against the Rangers’ Double AA team in what was his first live action since off-season shoulder surgery.

“A really strong inning,’’ said Dipoto of Zych, who induced two groundouts and had a strikeout in throwing 12 pitches, eight for strikes.

The ETA for each to return to the Mariners remains unclear — there may not be enough time for each to be ready for the start of the season on April 3.

But the chance that each could be ready “sooner rather than later,’’ as manager Scott Servais said would be ideal earlier in the week, appeared greater after their Thursday outings.

Zych’s next step is likely getting into a Cactus League game and then taking it from there.

“There’s a schedule mapped where he probably wouldn’t break with us,’’ Servais said. “You’d like to see him go back to back days and stuff like that. It would be tough at this point.’’

Zych, though, isn’t ruling it out.

“I’ve got to see what they say,’’ who had 12 appearances with the Mariners last year in a season interrupted by the shoulder issues. “If I keep doing that and I put myself in a good place, there’s a good chance.’’

Thursday’s inning was the best chance yet for Zych to test some mechanical changes he has made designed to put less stress on his shoulder. He was particularly excited about the sink he had on a few sliders.

“It was all good,’’ he said. “I was surprised it was as smooth as it was. It felt great.’’

Servais said seeing Zych have some success with his new motion was encouraging.

“He’s made some adjustments mechanically that allow him to take a little bit pressure off his arm to be able to bounce back quicker and some of things he needs to do to be a viable option in a major League bullpen,’’ Servais said. “He didn’t have that last year at times. He just didn’t feel good.’’

Cishek, Seattle’s closer much of last season before losing the job and then battling the hip issue that required surgery, remains logically a little further away in returning. He said he threw at about 80 percent velocity Thursday and will likely have another one or two bullpen sessions before possibly pitching live batting practice. Next on his schedule is another bullpen session Sunday.

Cishek, though, was relatively beaming after this work Thursday.

“Yeah, yeah, good first step,’’ Cishek said. “I just came in (to the clubhouse) excited. Never thought I’d be this excited to throw a bullpen.’’

The Mariners have been a little thin in the bullpen with an earlier injury to Shae Simmons, meaning there will be room for Cishek and/or Zych if they can make it back. Thursday, at least, provided a lot more hope for each.

Steve Cishek throwing off the mound for the first time this spring pic.twitter.com/YDgYfbL0SO — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 23, 2017