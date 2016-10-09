The Miami Dolphins unexpectedly are without their first-round draft pick Laremy Tunsil against the Tennessee Titans after hurting his ankle.

The 13th pick overall out of Mississippi hurt himself hours before kickoff preparing for the game, a team spokesman said. Tunsil had not been on the injury report this past week, and he has been replaced in the starting lineup by Dallas Thomas.

Also inactive was left tackle Branden Albert (virus) and replaced by Billy Turner, leaving Miami without both starters on that side. Center Mike Pouncey was active after missing the first four games recovering from hip surgery.

Tom Brady is back from his four-game suspension, so the most important New England Patriot is on the field. The quarterback also has some of his key teammates available against Cleveland as well.

Running back LeGarrette Blount was questionable with a hip problem but is active for Sunday’s game. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been on the injury report with a hurt foot but also is active. New England deactivated one of Blount’s backups, Brandon Bolden.

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Stefon Diggs against Houston because of a groin injury that had him listed as doubtful. He leads the Vikings with 25 receptions and 372 yards. That leaves the Vikings without their starting quarterback, running back, left tackle, right tackle and top wide receiver with injuries suffered over the past six weeks. Tight end Rhett Ellison, a key backup, is also inactive with a knee injury.

For the Texans, starting cornerback Kareem Jackson is inactive with a hamstring injury. He’ll be replaced by Kevin Johnson in the lineup.

___

CHICAGO AT INDIANAPOLIS

Bears: QB Jay Cutler, DB Deon Bush, DB Deiondre Hall, RB Jeremy Langford, OL Eric Kush, DL Eddie Goldman, LB Leonard Floyd.

Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, RB Robert Turbin, OL Le’Raven Clark, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Jonotthan Harrison, WR Devin Street, DT Art Jones.

___

PHILADELPHIA AT DETROIT

Eagles: WR Bryce Treggs, S Terrence Brooks, DE Steven Means, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL Isaac Seumalo.

Lions: TE Eric Ebron, LB DeAndre Levy, DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Dwayne Washington, OL Joe Dahl, T Cornelius Lucas.

___

NEW YORK JETS AT PITTSBURGH

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, QB Bryce Petty; CB Darrelle Revis; G Brian Winters, TE Bradeon Bowman, WR Eric Decker, WR Jalin Marshall

Steelers: WR Eli Rogers, S Robert Golden, CB Justin Giblert, FB Rosie Nix, LB Ryan Shazier, OL Cody Wallace and RT Marcus Gilbert.

___

TENNESSEE AT MIAMI

DOLPHINS: LT Branden Albert, OL Laremy Tunsil, CB Xavien Howard, RB Arian Foster (hamstring), LB Jelani Jenkins (groin), TE Jordan Cameron, LB Koa Misi.

TITANS: LB Nate Palmer, G Sebastian Tretola, S Da’Norris Searcy (ankle), CB Cody Riggs, WR Harry Douglas, TE Jace Amaro, NT Al Woods.

___

NEW ENGLAND AT CLEVELAND

PATRIOTS: RT Marcus Cannon (calf), LB Shea McClellin (concussion), DBs Eric Rowe and Justin Coleman, TE Greg Scruggs, DL Vincent Valentine.

BROWNS: WR Corey Coleman (hand) QB Josh McCown (shoulder), CB Tramon Williams, OLs Austin Reiter and Cameron Ervin, TEs Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve.

___

HOUSTON AT MINNESOTA

Texans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Keith Mumphrey, CB Kareem Jackson, RB Jonathan Grimes, OG Oday Aboushi, TE Stephen Anderson, DE Brandon Dunn

Vikings: WR Stefon Diggs, RB Ronnie Hillman, LB Kentrell Brothers, OT Andre Smith, DT Sharrif Floyd, TE Rhett Ellison, TE David Morgan

___

WASHINGTON AT BALTIMORE

Redskins: WR Josh Doctson, CB Bashaud Breeland , LB Su’a Cravens, CB Dashaun Phillips, QB Nate Sudfeld, DL Anthony Lanier, OL Vinston Painter.

Ravens: CB Shareece Wright, OT Ronnie Stanley, WR Chris Moore, S Marqueston Huff, DT Willie Henry, LB Matthew Judon, LB Kamalei Correa.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/AP_NFL