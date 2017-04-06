COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow has hit a home run in his first at-bat as a New York Mets minor leaguer.

The former NFL quarterback connected for a two-run drive Thursday night for the Columbia Fireflies in a Class A South Atlantic League game against Augusta.

With a 15 mph wind blowing out, Tebow launched a shot and stopped at second base, thinking it was a double. But the ball hit a railing just above the fence in left-center field and an umpire twirled his hand to indicate the homer.

Tebow pumped his fist in the air as he rounded the rest of the bases in the second inning as the crowd went wild. He started the game in left field.

Tebow played three seasons in the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner left football for broadcasting after the 2012 season, before deciding to pursue a career in a sport he last played as a junior in high school.

In spring training for the Mets, Tebow batted .148 in 27 appearances. He struck out eight times and didn’t have an extra base hit or an RBI.