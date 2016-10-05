Tillamook Bay on Oregon’s northern coast is known for its great dairy products like cheese and ice cream, but every fall salmon anglers gear up for the prime king salmon fishing.

“It’s decent right now, but not hot and there are fish there south side of the south jetty,” said Tony Floor, director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association in Seattle, who made the trek south of the border last week.

“The traditional spot – known as the Ghost Hole – is the best area, and has changed a lot since I last fished it,” Floor said. “The locals say about 200 to 250 feet of the south jetty has been lost (most likely to storms) and has now turned into a sunken jetty. There are a lot of waves breaking, and even during moderate conditions there were six-foot seas. I witnessed 12 footers coming through the area and those will definitely get your attention while fishing so anglers need to keep a sharp eye out for those that sneak up on you.”

“The Ghost Hole produced the best salmon fishing, and I think one of the big stories down there is the Dunegness crab fishing, which is off the charts good, Floor said. “Normally the best month for crab is November, but it is very good right now. The daily limit is 12 crab per person, and we had had six pots out and got 48 nice big Dungeness crab. It was a really nice bonus on top of taking home some Tillamook salmon.”

The Tillamook Bay chinook fishery should remain on top form for the next couple of weeks, but can produce good action well into mid-November.

An old saying is that once the fishery at Buoy 10 off the mouth of the Lower Columbia dies down then its time to head south to Tillamook where a record number of kings up to 50 pounds are coming back.

Tillamook Bay is fed by five rivers – the Wilson, Trask, Kilchis, Tillamook and Miami.

Trolling herring with a flasher or diver works best from Bay City down to the Ghost Hole, but spinners are one of the most popular lures to use above Bay City to the mouth of the rivers.