Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez sprained his right foot making a shoestring catch Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for several days.

X-rays were negative. Martinez left the Tigers’ complex in Lakeland, Florida, in a protective boot for precautionary purposes.

“We’ll see about it tomorrow,” he told reporters. “I know as much about it as you guys do. It’s good that I’m able to move on it.”

Martinez will likely be out of the lineup until late next week.

Martinez hit .307 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 120 games last season.

The 29-year-old right fielder was hurt as he came running in for a fly ball against Miami. Martinez said he rolled his foot, causing him to tumble.

The Tigers said the sprain was in the mid-foot area and that he will be re-evaluated Saturday.

ACROSS THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

TIGERS (ss) 5, MARLINS 4

Detroit starter Justin Verlander pitched five shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out four. Alex Presley, who replaced the injured Martinez, hit a solo home run.

Miami’s Dan Straily allowed a run on three hits and struck out six over five innings. Miguel Rojas went 3 for 3 and Moises Sierra had a solo homer.

TIGERS (ss) 7, BRAVES 5

Nick Castellanos hit an RBI double and two-run single for Detroit. Mike Pelfrey went 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks.

Bartolo Colon was roughed up for six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 4

Dylan Bundy gave up three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings while Chris Johnson and Pedro Alvarez homered for Baltimore.

C.C. Sabathia went four innings and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out five. Gary Sanchez had a two-run double. Ernesto Frieri, picked up earlier this week off his stint for Colombia’s WBC team, gave up a homer to minor leaguer Aneury Tavarez in the ninth.

METS 5, CARDINALS 4

Tim Tebow hit an opposite- field single off a 95 mph fastball from Cardinals star Michael Wacha. Kevin Plawecki and Juan Lagares homered for New York. Robert Gsellman went five innings and allowed a run on four hits and a walk.

Wacha gave up three runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four over four innings.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

Journeyman Mat Latos, trying to make the Blue Jays his seventh team in four seasons, allowed one hit over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Jake Bauers connected off Latos for his fourth home run this spring and is hitting .423. Chase Whitley struck out four in four shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk.

ASTROS 5, NATIONALS 4

Charlie Morton gave up two unearned runs on three hits over four innings, striking out seven for Houston.

Trea Turner hit an RBI single and scored on the same play after three Astros errors. Joe Nathan, trying to make the Washington bullpen at 42, pitched a perfect inning.

PIRATES 13, PHILLIES 8

Tyler Glasnow went four innings and allowed a run on four hits and two walks, striking out five. Eury Perez, who has not homered in 156 career plate appearances, and John Jaso homered for Pittsburgh.

Maikel Franco hit a grand slam and Aaron Altherr drove in three runs for the Phillies. Starter Jeremy Hellickson was tagged for eight runs — five earned — on nine hits and a walk over five innings.

RED SOX 12, TWINS 5

AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings in his third appearance of the spring. Pablo Sandoval hit two home runs for Boston, Mitch Moreland doubled twice and Dustin Pedroia had two hits.

Brian Dozier got three hits for Minnesota. Starter Ryan Vogelsong gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in three innings.