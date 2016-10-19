Cougar FootballSeahawksSports Thursday’s poll: How will the Seahawks and Cougars fare in Arizona this weekend? Originally published October 19, 2016 at 5:48 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryLEADING OFF: Indians get break, Jays prep for free agency Previous StorySeahawks coach Pete Carroll sticks up for Microsoft Surface tablets, even if he doesn’t really use them
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.