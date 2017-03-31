Two-goal burst late in the second period lifts Seattle to 5-2 win and 4-0 series win.
The last few minutes of the second period was where the Seattle Thunderbirds finished up a sweep of their Western Hockey League playoff-opening series with a 5-2 win Friday night.
The T-birds broke open a 2-2 tie with goals from Donovan Neuls and Sami Moilanen over the final 3:04 of the period.
Alexander True added an insurance goal, his second of the game, into an empty net in the final minutes of the game as the T-birds advanced after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
The T-birds advance to play the winner of the series between the Everett Silvertips and Victoria Royals.
Nolan Volcan also had a goal for the T-birds, and Keegan Kolesar, Ethan Bear and Austin Strand had two assists each.
Nolan Yaremko and Kyle Olson scored for Tri-City.
Everett works OT for series lead
Eetu Tuulola scored in overtime to lift the Silvertips past Victoria 3-2 in Game 5 of their WHL playoff series.
The win gave Everett a 3-2 win in the best-of-sevenseries.
Game 6 is Sunday in Victoria. If Game 7 is necessary, it will be Tuesday in Everett.
Jared Dmytriw scored for Victoria with 5:40 remaining in the game to tie it 2-2.
Patrick Bajkov had given Everett a 2-1 lead by scoring with a second left in the second period. Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett.
