Seattle beat Tri-City 4-2 and Everett beat Victoria 4-2.

The Seattle Thunderbirds opened the Western Hockey League playoffs on Friday night with a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period and assisted on a second goal as the T-Birds opened an early lead. Kolesar added a goal in the third period as the Americans had pulled within a goal.

Ryan Gropp also scored in the first period, and Austin Strand added a goal in the third.

Jordan topping and Austin Playfair scored for the Americans.

The T-Birds made it to the WHL championship series last season before falling.

Game 2 of the series is in Seattle on Saturday night.

Tips cruise in opener

Dominic Zwerger had two goals and an assist as the Everett Silvertips opened their WHL playoff series with a 4-2 win over the Victoria Royals.

Everett opened the game by scoring the first four goals. Patrick Bajkov and Kevin Davis also scored for Everett.

Jack Walker scored for Victoria with a minute left in the second period to finally get the Royals on the board. Dante Hannoun added a goal late in the third period.

Game 2 of the series in Everett on Saturday night.