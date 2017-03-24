Seattle beat Tri-City 4-2 and Everett beat Victoria 4-2.
The Seattle Thunderbirds opened the Western Hockey League playoffs on Friday night with a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.
Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period and assisted on a second goal as the T-Birds opened an early lead. Kolesar added a goal in the third period as the Americans had pulled within a goal.
Ryan Gropp also scored in the first period, and Austin Strand added a goal in the third.
Jordan topping and Austin Playfair scored for the Americans.
The T-Birds made it to the WHL championship series last season before falling.
Game 2 of the series is in Seattle on Saturday night.
Tips cruise in opener
Dominic Zwerger had two goals and an assist as the Everett Silvertips opened their WHL playoff series with a 4-2 win over the Victoria Royals.
Everett opened the game by scoring the first four goals. Patrick Bajkov and Kevin Davis also scored for Everett.
Jack Walker scored for Victoria with a minute left in the second period to finally get the Royals on the board. Dante Hannoun added a goal late in the third period.
Game 2 of the series in Everett on Saturday night.
