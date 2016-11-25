Seattle beats the Americans 5-2 in Western Hockey League action.

Five different players scored as the Seattle Thunderbirds knocked off the Tri-City Americans 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game on Friday night in Kennewick.

Nolan Volcan and Sami Moilanen scored first-period goals on assists from Scott Eansor as the Thunderbirds opened a 2-0 lead.

Ethan Bear added a goal in the second period and Keegan Kolesar and Ryan Gropp scored in the third for the Thunderbirds.

Dylan Coghlan and Juuso Valimaki scored for Tri-City.

More hockey

• The Everett Silvertips scored the first three goals and cruised to a 5-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings in a WHL game.

The Silvertips are 14-1-3 when scoring first, and they improved to 6-1-2 in November.

Bradley Goethals, Orrin Centazzo and Matt Fonteyne made it 3-0 for Everett. Lucas Skrumeda and Connor Dewar put the game out of reach after Edmonton closed to 3-2.