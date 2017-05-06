he Regina Pats rallied from a two-goal deficit, beating the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 with a power-play goal 5:22 into overtime Saturday.

REGINA, Saskatchewan — The Regina Pats rallied from a two-goal deficit, beating the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 with a power-play goal 5:22 into overtime Saturday to even the Western Hockey League championship series at one game apiece.

The Thunderbirds were in position to win two on the road to open the series after they scored three goals in a span of 56 seconds in the second period.

Regina scored in the game’s first minute, but the T-birds tied the score on a goal by Austin Strand at the 3:56 mark of the second period. Sixteen seconds later, Turner Ottenbreit scored for Seattle. Then at the 4:52 mark of the second period, Alexander True scored on the power play for the Thunderbirds, his ninth goal of the postseason.

WHL championship Seattle vs. Regina. Series tied, 1-1. Game 1: Seattle 2-1 (OT) Game 2: Regina 4-3 (OT) Game 3: at Seattle, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 4: at Seattle, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 5: at Seattle, Friday, 7:35 p.m.* Game 6: at Regina, May 14, 5 p.m.* Game 7: at Regina, May 15, 6 p.m.* *if necessary

Regina tied the score early in the third period, then got the break it needed in overtime when Keegan Kolesar was given a two-minute penalty for kneeing at 4:59. Regina took advantage 23 seconds later.

Game 3 is Tuesday at ShoWare Center in Kent.