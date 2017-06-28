The coach who led the club to its first Western Hockey League title coached in the NHL before joining the T-birds.

Seattle Thunderbirds coach Steve Konowalchuk has accepted an assistant-coaching job with the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced Wednesday.

Konowalchuk coached the T-birds for six seasons, piling up a 219-176-22-15 record, which ranks No. 2 in team history. He led the club to its first Western Hockey League title in the spring.

Konowalchuk was previously an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche.

More hockey

• The T-birds selected forward Nikita Malukhin of Russia in the first round of the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He played 28 games in the Russia Junior League and had four goals and two assists. Every CHL team is allowed two non-North American players on its roster each season. These players must be drafted in the CHL Import Draft held each summer to be eligible.

• The Everett Silvertips selected forwards Martin Fasko-Rudas of Slovakia and Pavel Azhgirei of Belarus in the CHL Import Draft. Fasko-Rudas, a first-round pick, spent last season with Slovakia’s U-18 national club. Azhgirie, a second-round pick, helped Belarus’ U-17 club to a title at the Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitional Tournament.