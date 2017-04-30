Austin Strand had a hat trick as Seattle repeats as Western Conference champions and will go for its first WHL title.

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Western Hockey League championship is set.

Austin Strand scored the first of three straight goals in the second period as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Kelowna Rockets 3-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Sunday.

The Thunderbirds will play the Regina Pats, who scored five straight goals to come from behind and defeat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final.

Game 1 of the series that will decide who gets the Ed Chynoweth Cup is Friday in Regina.

Alexander True and Mathew Barzal also found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds, who got a 17-save outing from Carl Stankowski.

Nolan Foote was the lone scorer for Kelowna. Michael Herringer stopped 19 of 22 shots for the Rockets.

Seattle’s Keegan Kolesar was ejected late in the first period after receiving a major for checking from behind.

The Pats, who entered the postseason as the No. 1-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League, set a franchise record for wins in the regular season (52). Their last WHL championship came in 1980.

This is the third time the Thunderbirds have advanced to the WHL championships. Seattle was swept by Lethbridge in 1997 and lost to Brandon last year in five games.