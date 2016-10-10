More northern Puget Sound river are opening for coho fishing starting Tuesday (Oct. 11) as state and tribal fishery managers now say the run is stronger than expected.

The Snohomish, Skykomish and Wallace rivers to open will be open Tuesday (Oct. 11) through Oct. 31 for coho salmon fishing.

There is night closure in effect with fishing allowed one hour before official sunrise to one hour after official sunset.

The open fishing areas are the Snohomish from the mouth (Burlington-Northern Railroad bridges), including all channels, sloughs, and interconnected waterways, but excluding all tributaries, upstream to confluence of the Skykomish and Snoqualmie rivers; Skykomish from mouth upstream to the confluence with the Wallace River; and Wallace from mouth (farthest downstream railroad bridge) to 200 feet upstream of the hatchery water intake.

Daily limit is two coho only with a minimum size of 12 inches.

Catch and release of sturgeon is allowed; when fishing for sturgeon, all sturgeon Rules apply.

The Skykomish from the Gold Bar/Big Eddy access (Highway 2 Bridge) to the confluence of the North and South Forks remains open to fishing for steelhead and game-fish.