It has been a long and dreary winter, but a peek of the calendar indicates it’s almost time for anglers to spring ahead to what should be a decent early-spring trout fishery in many local year-round west-side lakes.

“We are planning out our early trout stocking plants, and it will be a good year with thousands of catchable trout going into (year-round) lakes this spring,” said Justin Spinelli, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Mill Creek. “That also doesn’t count all the fish that were stocked as fry (small-sized juvenile fish last season).”

“We cut back a little bit on the early spring trout stocking, because of less angler participation and more cormorant (birds that are known to prey on trout) activity on the lakes,” Spinelli said. “We’ve also delayed planting some smaller lakes until April.”

The upcoming trout plant of roughly 63,400 in 18 year-round lakes in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit and Island counties comes on top of the 915,000 that were planted in 35 year-round lakes this past fall, many of which are probably still lurking around waiting to be caught in the months ahead.

Surveys taken in the fall and early winter fisheries showed a fairly good angler turnout and decent fishing for many trout that averaged 13 to 15 inches, including some much larger ones.

The extended cold, wintry weather could benefit trout in the long run. Cooler temperatures this spring will keep the water colder especially in shallower lakes that tend to heat up much faster, and that could help especially if the summer weather is hotter than usual.

“I expect some pretty good early-spring fishing in Green, Meridian, Beaver, Ballinger and Shoecraft lakes – which are larger, deeper bodies of water – that are getting a good sizeable plant of fish,” Spinelli said.

In King County: Alice was planted Monday (March 6) with 1,300 trout and Rattlesnake with 3,000. Others being planted this month are Beaver, 7,000; Green, 10,000; Meridian, 8,000; and Rattlesnake, 3,000.

American Lake in Pierce County was planted Monday (March 6) with 4,922 trout.

In Snohomish County: Cassidy was planted Monday (March 6) with 2,115 trout and Tuesday (March 7) with another 1,360 trout. Others being planted this month are Ballinger, 9,000; Gissburg North, 500; Gissburg South, 1,500; Ketchum, 2,000; Lost (Devil’s Lake) near Maltby, 1,500; Panther, 1,500; and Shoecraft, 7,000.

In Skagit County: Grandy, 2,000. In San Juan County: Egg, 600; and Hummel, 1,000. In Whatcom County: Squalicum, 1,000.

One popular lake in Island County especially among fly-anglers is Lone Lake, which will be stocked heavily to make up for some loss that recently occurred.

“Lone had a pretty extensive trout kill this past fall, and we already stocked about 1,000 fish in February and another 3,000 in March that will hopefully grow,” Spinelli said. “A couple of local fly-fishing clubs have also come together to purchase some larger fish that will be planted. All of these fish will be contributing to help rebuild the fish community at Lone, and that is a nice thing going on there.”

Kokanee fishing should start to ramp up at some western Washington lakes.

“We’ve got kokanee that are starting to bite in Stevens, Sammamish (once they complete their spawning cycle) and hopefully in Meridian as well,” Spinelli said. “I haven’t heard much from Angle, and hoping that kokanee fishery will start to go. Back in 2011 to 2013 it was very good for kokanee as we had a couple groups of age class fish that survived very well.”

Spinelli asked if anglers target kokanee in Angle that they are willing to email the state fisheries department at Mill Creek on how the fishery pans out.

“We’d like the anglers to let us know what they’re finding in Angle, and it will be very helpful for us,” Spinelli said. “Angle also still has some planted steelhead averaging 12 to 15 inches.”

Other deep-water bodied lakes where kokanee fishing should improve as the weather heats up later in spring are American, Merwin, Cavanaugh and Samish.

Spinelli says other lakes could be planted during early-spring, but exact ones weren’t available and will be posted on the state Fish and Wildlife’s website. Updated trout plants are usually reported by the middle of each week, although some stocking in lakes occurs on Thursday and Friday. For more information, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/.

Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is April 22-23.

“We are looking at a good year for opening day and plan to plant over 450,000 trout in our region (during March, and through April and beyond opening day),” Spinelli said. “That also doesn’t count all the fish that were stocked as fry (small-sized juvenile fish last fall). Anglers can definitely look at a good season of fishing.”