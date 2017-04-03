Some of the largest crowds of the coastal razor clam digging season converged this past Thursday through Sunday to Copalis and Mocrocks, and at times the procession of vehicles coming on and off the beach on the Highway 101 resembled the end of a Seattle Seahawks game at CenturyLink Field.

“There was a lot of pressure not only on the beaches, but on the roads over the weekend, and the turnout on Saturday at Mocrocks was big,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

On Thursday (March 30) at Mocrocks beaches there was 1,300 diggers with 11,500 for an average of 8.9 clams per person (the first 15 dug regardless of size or condition is a per person daily limit).

The crowds steadily started to grow and by Friday March 31), 3,700 diggers arrived at Copalis and dug 56,000 clams for a 15.0 clam per person average.

“We saw a big crowd on Saturday (April 1, “no fooling”) with 6,900 diggers who had 99,000 clams and was just shy of a limit with an average of 14.3 clams per person,” Ayres said.

On Sunday (April 2), the crowds backed off a bit although it was still pretty busy at Copalis where 6,000 diggers had 66,000 clams for 11.0 clam per person average.

“The surf wasn’t particularly nice (on March 30), and then digging wasn’t quite as good on Sunday when the surf came back up again,” Ayres said. “We were able to dig our (marine toxin) test samples of clams on Sunday at all beaches, and will be holding our breath for Twin Harbors (the first test clams dug last week showed low levels of marine toxins).”

“If the tests come back good on Tuesday, we will likely add some digging days at Twin Harbors,” Ayres said. “We’ll also see what the first tests reveal at Long Beach, and then if those are good and when we do our second test digs we’ll hope for the best too.”

Twin Harbors and Long Beach have been closed for domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – is completed.

Additional tentative digging dates are April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; April 30 at Copalis; April 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis. Final approval on these digs will be announced about a week prior to each series of openings.