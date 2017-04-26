IRVING, Texas (AP) — Lexi Thompson paused, tears welling up in her eyes, when asked about how difficult things have been since a viewer-cited penalty cost her the chance to win the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.
Thompson stopped for more than 30 seconds after starting to answer the question Wednesday, a day before teeing off in Texas for her first tournament since the ANA Inspiration.
She lost in a playoff in California, where she had been penalized four strokes for mistakenly remarking her ball and signing an incorrect scorecard following the infraction pointed out by a television viewer’s email. She was informed on the 13th hole during the final round on April 2 for what had happened the previous day.
The rules of how television replays can be applied changed this week, but Thompson didn’t know if that would have made a difference if those changes had already been in effect.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.