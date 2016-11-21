COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rivalry Week is serious business around here.

Ohio State fans’ distaste for Michigan is so strong that even the letter M is unpopular in Columbus this week.

Visitors to the Woody Hayes Football Center on Monday morning found that someone used red tape to cover up all the Ms in the official state of Ohio historical marker recognizing the iconic coach. If history is any indication, similar hijinks will follow.

No. 3 Michigan plays No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus with a spot in the national playoff likely on the line. The Buckeyes have beaten the Wolverines four consecutive times. It’s the 11th time the teams have played when both were in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll.