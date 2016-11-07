HONOLULU (AP) — Reality star Audrina Patridge has tied the knot in Hawaii with her longtime boyfriend, BMX rider Corey Bohan.
E! News has released photos of the ceremony, which it reports took place Saturday in a botanical garden overlooking the ocean.
E! says about 100 people attended the wedding.
Patridge and Bohan have a daughter, Kirra Max, who was born in June.
The 31-year-old Patridge appeared on MTV’s “The Hills” for six seasons and was a contestant on the 11th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
