BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas’ mouth is bearing the brunt of the physical playoff series between the Celtics and Wizards.
TV viewers watched as one of Thomas’ front teeth flew out of his mouth in a collision with Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But he actually injured at least three teeth, the Celtics said Friday.
The team said in a statement that Thomas had two other damaged teeth that required “extensive oral surgery to stabilize.”
“He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw,” the Celtics said.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
The team said Thomas has a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked when he was re-injured and replaced at halftime of Game 3. Team doctors are prepared to replace them again, if necessary.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.