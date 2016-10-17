Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the Big 12 should apologize for not expanding after spending three months vetting and interviewing potential new member schools.
The governor, who had previously tweeted his support for Houston being added to the Big 12, blasted the conference on Twitter on Monday night.
“The Big 12 owes a lot of people an apology. It punted on expansion & shanked its future. @UHouston deserved better,” Abbott tweeted.
Abbott is a University of Texas graduate.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
Earlier Monday, the Big 12 announced it would not add to its 10 members. Houston was among the 11 schools the Big 12 met with in September.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.