Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the Big 12 should apologize for not expanding after spending three months vetting and interviewing potential new member schools.

The governor, who had previously tweeted his support for Houston being added to the Big 12, blasted the conference on Twitter on Monday night.

“The Big 12 owes a lot of people an apology. It punted on expansion & shanked its future. @UHouston deserved better,” Abbott tweeted.

Abbott is a University of Texas graduate.

Earlier Monday, the Big 12 announced it would not add to its 10 members. Houston was among the 11 schools the Big 12 met with in September.