ARLINGTON, Texas — The preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night has been canceled.
The game had been moved from Houston to the home of the Cowboys because of widespread flooding in the Houston area. The decision to cancel the game altogether was announced Wednesday.
After the Texans played their preseason game in New Orleans last weekend, they went to North Texas instead of home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Texans practiced Monday and Tuesday at the Cowboys’ practice facility.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the Texans might be able to return to Houston for the first time since the hurricane made landfall last Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL