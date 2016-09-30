HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Friday that star defensive end J.J. Watt will miss the rest of the season after back surgery.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had surgery Thursday, a day after he was placed on injured reserve.

On Friday, O’Brien answered a simple “yes” when asked if Watt would miss the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old Watt has started 83 straight games since he was drafted in the first round in 2011.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been a force since entering the league not only because of his pass-rushing prowess, but also because of his uncanny ability to swat down passes. He has 45 passes defended in his six-year career. He has forced 15 fumbles and recovered 13.

___

Online: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and Twitter www.twitter.com/AP_NFL