The Tengu Blackmouth Derby begins Nov. 6 and will be held every Sunday through Dec. 18 in Elliott Bay, after a one season hiatus related to the 2015 salmon fishing closure of central Puget Sound.

The derby will be held every Sunday from daybreak until 11 a.m. on Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the Seacrest Boathouse in West Seattle.

There have been delays – derby usually starts in October – similar to this coming winter, but last year’s complete closure was the first ever since the derby began shortly after World War II in 1946.

The derby is for die-hard anglers since the weather is often chilly, windy, rainy or, once in a while, snowy.

Beyond the lousy weather what makes it even more difficult is the fact that only blackmouth (a term used for a chinook’s dark gum-line) are eligible for the grand prize, and fishing is limited to Elliott Bay where legal-sized fish (more than 22 inches long) are frequently scarce.

The derby is named after Tengu, a fabled Japanese character who stretched the truth, and just like Pinocchio, Tengu’s nose grew with every lie.

In recent years the catch has ranged from 20 to 23 legal-size chinook. In good years, it is not uncommon to have 50 to 100 fish weighed, but catches have dropped off since 2009.

The record-low catch total was four fish in 2010, and the record high was 234 in 1979.

You have to go back to 1958 for when the derby’s largest blackmouth was caught, by Tom Osaki, and it weighed 25 pounds, 3 ounces. In the past decade, the largest was 15-5 caught by Marcus Nitta.

In the derby, only mooching (fishing using a banana-style lead weight to a leader with a herring) is allowed. No artificial lures, flashers, hoochies (plastic squids) or other gear like downriggers are permitted. This winter the boundary has been extended to West Point.

Doors to the boathouse will be open at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 and then at 6 a.m. every Sunday after that. Rental boats will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., ad cost is $65 boat or $85 for a boat and motor. Membership fee is $15 and $5 for children age 12-and-under.

Tickets are available at Seacrest Boathouse, Linc’s Tackle and Outdoor Emporium in Seattle. For details, call 206-324-7600.