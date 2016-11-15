The Tengu Blackmouth Derby – canceled last fall and winter due to closures – was held on Sunday and 25 members managed to reel-in only one blackmouth in Elliott Bay.

“The winning fish came off Duwamish Head right before tide change,” said Doug Hanada, president of the longstanding derby, which began in 1937 and up until last year was held every season since the end of World War II.

The winning hatchery chinook caught this past Sunday was by Benny Wong of Seattle with a 10 pound, 1 ounce fish that is also the season-long leader.

“Still lots of shaker (fish under the 22-inch minimum size limit) action all over the bay, and of course some reports of keepers lost at the boat from West Point (south of Shilshole Bay), the (Elliott Bay) Marina and Duwamish Head,” Hanada said. “Members reported marking very little bait everywhere, but are still catching a number of squid.”

The derby will be held every Sunday from daybreak until 11 a.m. on this coming Sunday, and Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the Seacrest Boathouse in West Seattle.

In the derby, only mooching (fishing using a banana-style lead weight to a leader with a herring) is allowed. No artificial lures, flashers, hoochies (plastic squids) or other gear like downriggers are permitted. This winter the boundary has been extended to West Point.

Doors to the boathouse will be open at 6 a.m. Rental boats will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and cost is $65 boat or $85 for a boat and motor. Membership fee is $15 and $5 for children age 12-and-under. Tickets are available at Seacrest Boathouse, Linc’s Tackle and Outdoor Emporium in Seattle. For details, call 206-324-7600.

Elsewhere in between wind storms, the hatchery chinook fishery in open marine areas has been good.

“We’ve managed to get out even when the weather has been uncooperative, and the chinook fishing is good in Area 9 (northern Puget Sound),” said Gar Krein, owner of All-Star Charters in Everett. “There are several places that are good including Pilot Point and Possession Bar. The good news is there seems to enough legal-size fish (chinook over the minimum 22-inch size limit).”

Other areas producing some decent catches of hatchery chinook include Midchannel Bank near Port Townsend, Point No Point, Kingston, Double Bluff off south side of Whidbey Island, Allen Bank off Blake Island, Southworth, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Jefferson Head.

The Northwest Salmon Derby Series next event is Dec. 1-3 at the Friday Harbor Salmon Classic, and Dec, 2-3 for the Resurrection Salmon in Anacortes. There are 16 tournaments planned in the 2016-17 season. Details: http://www.nwsalmonderbyseries.com/.