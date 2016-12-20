The final Tengu Blackmouth Derby – canceled last fall and winter due to closures – was held on Sunday and 19 members couldn’t muster up any legal-sized hatchery chinook within the Elliott Bay fishing boundary.

“The frigid weather did allow members to fish everywhere, but they reporter just small shakers (chinook under the 22-inch minimum size limit) caught and very little bait,” said Doug Hanada, president of the longstanding derby, which began in 1937 and up until last year was held every season since the end of World War II.

Here are the final season-long – which met every Sunday since the series began on Nov. 6: 1, Benny Wong with a 10 pound-1 ounce fish; 2, Justin Wong, 8-11; 3, Nelson Park, 5-0. Most fish caught this season was Benny Wong with three hatchery chinook.

A breakdown of how the season fared showed three legal-sized hatchery chinook caught on Nov. 6; one fish (the season winner) on Nov. 13; one fish on Nov. 20; one fish on Nov. 27; one fish on Dec. 4; two on Dec. 11; and none on Dec. 18.

There have been delays – derby usually starts in October – similar to this coming winter, but last year’s complete closure was the first ever since the derby began shortly after World War II in 1946.

The derby is for die-hard anglers since the weather is often chilly, windy, rainy or, once in a while, snowy.

Beyond the lousy weather what makes it even more difficult is the fact that only blackmouth (a term used for a chinook’s dark gum-line) are eligible for the grand prize, and fishing is limited to Elliott Bay where legal-sized fish (more than 22 inches long) are frequently scarce.

The derby is named after Tengu, a fabled Japanese character who stretched the truth, and just like Pinocchio, Tengu’s nose grew with every lie.

In recent years the catch has ranged from 20 to 23 legal-size chinook. In good years, it is not uncommon to have 50 to 100 fish weighed, but catches have dropped off since 2009.

The record-low catch total was four fish in 2010, and the record high was 234 in 1979.

You have to go back to 1958 for when the derby’s largest blackmouth was caught, by Tom Osaki, and it weighed 25 pounds, 3 ounces. In the past decade, the largest was 15-5 caught by Marcus Nitta.

In the derby, only mooching (fishing using a banana-style lead weight to a leader with a herring) is allowed. No artificial lures, flashers, hoochies (plastic squids) or other gear like downriggers are permitted. This winter the boundary was extended to include West Point south of Shilshole Bay to Alki Point.

The date and location for the Tengu Awards Banquet will be announced soon.