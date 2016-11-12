The Tengu Blackmouth Derby- one of the most difficult fishing events for many reasons -is this Sunday and the opener on Nov. 6 saw 21 members reeling in three hatchery chinook in Elliott Bay.

“All three fish were caught from the Elliott Bay Marina, mid-morning,” said Doug Hanada, president of the long-standing derby that began in 1937. “Lots of shaker (chinook under the 22-inch minimum size limit) action all over the bay with multiple reports of keepers lost from West Point, marina, and Duwamish Head.”

First place in the season-long leader-board is Justin Wong with an 8 pound-11 ounce fish; second is his father Benny Wong with a 5-6; and third is Steve Nitta with a 4-14.

The derby is held every Sunday through Dec. 18 from daybreak until 11 a.m. at the Seacrest Boathouse in West Seattle.

The derby suffered through a one season hiatus related to the 2015 salmon fishing closure of central Puget Sound, which was the first time since shortly after of World War II in 1946 that the event was canceled.

What makes this derby difficult is the fact that only blackmouth (a term used for a chinook’s dark gum-line) are eligible for the grand prize, and fishing is limited to Elliott Bay where legal-sized fish (more than 22 inches long) are frequently scarce. Bad weather often greets anglers who brave chilly, windy, rainy or, once in a while, snowy conditions.

To add to the difficulty chart only mooching (fishing using a banana-style lead weight to a leader with a herring) is allowed. No artificial lures, flashers, hoochies (plastic squids) or other gear like downriggers are permitted.

The derby is named after Tengu, a fabled Japanese character who stretched the truth, and just like Pinocchio, Tengu’s nose grew with every lie.

In recent years the catch has ranged from 20 to 23 legal-size chinook. In good years, it is not uncommon to have 50 to 100 fish weighed, but catches have dropped off since 2009.

The record-low catch total was four fish in 2010, and the record high was 234 in 1979.

You have to go back to 1958 for when the derby’s largest blackmouth was caught, by Tom Osaki, and it weighed 25 pounds, 3 ounces. In the past decade, the largest was 15-5 caught by Marcus Nitta.

Doors to the boathouse open at 6 a.m. every Sunday after that. Rental boats will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., ad cost is $65 boat or $85 for a boat and motor. Membership fee is $15 and $5 for children age 12-and-under. Tickets are available at Seacrest Boathouse, Linc’s Tackle and Outdoor Emporium in Seattle. For details, call 206-324-7600.