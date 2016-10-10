SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s transition from football to baseball has taken him to the desert.

Tebow participated in his first Arizona Fall League workout Monday night, taking the field with the Scottsdale Scorpions after his stint with the New York Mets’ instructional league was cut short due to Hurricane Matthew.

The former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner embarked on a professional baseball career last month when he signed a minor league contract with the Mets.

Tebow homered on the first pitch of his instructional league debut in Florida, but the Arizona Fall League will be a step up in competition, filled with some of the top minor league players in baseball.

Tebow’s first AFL game will be Tuesday.