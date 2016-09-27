PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow recorded a pair of hits, scored a run and ended the game with a sliding grab in his final intrasquad game in the New York Mets’ instructional league.

Tebow, who is scheduled to play his first game on Wednesday, singled in his final two at-bats in Tuesday’s simulated game.

After striking out swinging in the first inning, the left fielder looped a single to shallow center field in the second on a hit that barely eluded a diving catch by shortstop Hansel Moreno, delighting the couple hundred fans in attendance.

He scored on a throwing error by Moreno on a force play at second base.

Tebow followed that in the third with a sharp grounder in the hole between the third baseman and shortstop.

He laid out for the game’s final out on a flyball in the gap between him and center field. He snared the ball on a backhanded play, his second putout of the day.