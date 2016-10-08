As fall arrives so do the sockeye, chinook and coho salmon migrating into Lake Washington streams.

This Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9), and Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. trained volunteer naturalists will be on site along the Cedar River at the Renton Library, Cedar River Park, Cavanaugh Pond Natural Area, and Landsburg Park and Dam.

Come see the fish who on the final part of their journey back to spawning grounds, and join the Cedar River Salmon Journey program to learn and find out what we can people do to help them.