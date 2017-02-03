3-2 win pushes Seattle into second place in WHL’s U.S. Division

Zack Andrusiak scored in the ninth round of the shoot­out to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

The T-birds (31-15-3-1) have won seven straight and passed Tri-City for second place in the U.S. Division standings of the Western Hockey League.

Luke Ormsby and Ryan Gropp scored in regulation for Seattle and Rylan Toth made 35 saves. In the shootout, after both teams scored on their first two chances, Toth made seven consecutive stops.

Silvertips lose

The Portland Winterhawks erupted for six goals in the first two periods and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Everett Silvertips at Xfinity Arena.

Aaron Irving had four assists for the Silvertips (30-11-8-2).

Men’s college basketball

For the second straight year, Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson has been named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced.

Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski and UCLA’s Thomas Welsh also were named finalists.

Hawkinson is averaging 16 points and 9.8 rebounds while notching 11 double-doubles.

Karnowski is averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the No. 1 Zags (23-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference).

College football

Washington State defensive quality-control assistant Brian Odom has left to join his older brother’s staff at Missouri. Odom, who served an auxiliary role for the Cougars, gets his first full-time assistant-coaching job. Odom will coach outside linebackers at Missouri.

• New Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best has added his first new assistant coach, hiring Bodie Reeder as quarterbacks coach. Reeder spent the past three seasons working with quarterbacks at Oklahoma State and working in offensive quality control.

Women’s tennis

In its seventh match of the season and fifth on the road, the Washington women’s team suffered its first loss — 4-0 at Texas Christian.

Track and field

Washington State’s Liz Harper won the women’s pentathlon at the Cougar Indoor/Multis meet with 3,876 points, followed by teammate Lindsey Schauble with 3,413 points.

High-school bowling

South Kitsap’s Sarah Stolle won the girls Class 4A state bowling title at Narrows Bowl in University Place. Stolle rolled a six-game 1,253, winning by two pins. In the Class 3A tournament, Kerissa Anderson of Evergreen of Vancouver won with a 1,190, winning by 24 pins. Selah won the Class 2A/1A team title, winning by 39 pins. The Class 3A and 4A team tournaments wrap up Saturday. Evergreen leads the 3A and Eastmont leads the 4A.