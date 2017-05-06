NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been told not to throw for six weeks, making it likely he won’t return to the mound for New York until after the All-Star break.
Syndergaard partially tore a muscle behind his arm against Washington last weekend, and he spoke Saturday for the first time since he traveled to Los Angeles and was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Syndergaard and Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said once the pitcher resumes throwing, he will need lengthy period to build up his arm, equivalent to a spring training,
Alderson says “realistically it’s going to take a while” and “it’s going to be much later in the season.” Alderson says Syndergaard could be put on the 60-day disabled list.
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.