TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is paying tribute to Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow the morning after the former walk-on caught a touchdown pass with 1 second left to win the national championship.

Renfrow caught a 2-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to give Clemson its dramatic 35-31 win over Alabama on Monday night.

Watson was one of the most sought-after five-star recruits in the country as a high schooler. Renfrow was listed as a two-star prospect by recruiting services. Yet there they were, connecting on the final score of the 2016 season.

Speaking Tuesday morning, Swinney says “you’ve got the five-star quarterback throwing the game-winning touchdown to the walk-on wideout. And that’s the epitome of our team.”

Renfrow had 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .