COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback Deshaun Watson, tailback Wayne Gallman and receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, all juniors, are heading to the NFL after this season.

Swinney said Tuesday that the four are graduating in December and indicated this college season would be their last. The group will be honored at Senior Day on Saturday when the third-ranked Tigers face Pitt.

Watson, a Heisman Trophy candidate, is expected to be among the first quarterbacks taken in next year’s NFL draft. Williams, at 6-3, is also considered a first-rounder.

Gallman and Scott are also expected to be drafted.

Watson last year became the first in the Football Bowl Subdivision to throw for more than 4,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards.

