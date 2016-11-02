PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says there’s still pain in his left knee two weeks after surgery, but isn’t ruling himself out of Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

Roethlisberger planned to practice on Wednesday. He practiced in a limited capacity last week and again on Monday. He says the key issues for this week are swelling, pain tolerance and the ability to protect himself in the pocket.

Swelling has not been an issue so far though Roethlisberger will continue to monitor the knee as he ramps up his workload. Roethlisberger said the decision on whether he can play will be made by coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers (4-3) will go with Landry Jones if Roethlisberger can’t play. Jones played respectably in a 27-16 loss to New England on Oct. 23, throwing for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

___

