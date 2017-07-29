Husky FootballSeahawksSports Sunday’s poll: Which team’s training camp are you more interested in? Originally published July 29, 2017 at 5:42 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMariners manager Scott Servais discusses the injury to Mitch Haniger and his team’s 3-2 win Previous StoryLaVar Ball stealing the show at Vegas tournaments
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.