The door is now open for sub-.500 teams to play in bowls again this season.
There are 80 bowl slots to fill, and Saturday’s games brought the number of bowl eligible teams to 74. That’s not including Army, which is 6-5 but can only count one of its two wins over FCS teams toward bowl eligibility.
Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) and South Alabama (5-6) can still reach .500, but even if those two teams and Army all make bowls, there will be some sub-.500 teams needed to fill spots.
Three teams with losing records had to be picked for bowls last season.
Most Read Stories
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- Complete Apple Cup coverage: Washington 45, Washington State 17 | #6 Huskies dominate #23 Cougars, win Pac-12 North championship
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- How Friday's Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle unfolded
Louisiana-Lafayette plays at Louisiana-Monroe next weekend, and South Alabama hosts New Mexico State.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.