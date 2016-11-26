The door is now open for sub-.500 teams to play in bowls again this season.

There are 80 bowl slots to fill, and Saturday’s games brought the number of bowl eligible teams to 74. That’s not including Army, which is 6-5 but can only count one of its two wins over FCS teams toward bowl eligibility.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) and South Alabama (5-6) can still reach .500, but even if those two teams and Army all make bowls, there will be some sub-.500 teams needed to fill spots.

Three teams with losing records had to be picked for bowls last season.

Louisiana-Lafayette plays at Louisiana-Monroe next weekend, and South Alabama hosts New Mexico State.

