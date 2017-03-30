The sturgeon catch-and-keep fishery on the Columbia River in John Day Pool will close after Thursday (March 30) until further notice as sport catch guideline was expected to be achieved by then.

The catch guideline this season was 105 sturgeon in the John Day Pool down from 500 fish in previous years.

The white sturgeon population survey between Bonneville and McNary dams is estimated every three years to monitor the effects of hydro-system operations and fishery management strategies.

In a document that came out earlier this year by fishery managers show the most recent assessments estimated the abundance of legal-size sturgeon to be 5,177 fish in John Day Pool (2016), 1,840 in The Dalles Pool (2014), and 5,890 in Bonneville Pool (2015).

A survey taken last year was conducted in John Day Pool. The study showed John Day reservoir indicated a decline in the total, as well as the legal sized sturgeon abundance. While the over-legal size category remains very strong, modeling indicates future declines in the legal sized category in the next few years and eventual declines in the over-legal sized group.

Elsewhere on the Columbia, the Bonneville and The Dalles pools were closed on March 25 until further notice. Sturgeon catch-and-release fishing will remain open in both pools.