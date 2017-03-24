The sturgeon catch-and-keep fishery on the Columbia River in the Bonneville and The Dalles pools will close on Saturday (March 25) until further notice.

The closure includes the Columbia River mainstem and tributaries from Bonneville Dam up to John Day Dam. Sturgeon catch-and-release fishing will remain open in both pools.

State Fish and Wildlife has indicated the harvest guideline of 325 sturgeon in Bonneville Pool and 100 in The Dalles Pool was expected to be achieved by Saturday.

Last year, Bonneville Pool was open for sturgeon catch-and-keep from Jan. 1 through Feb. 7. The summer fishery was open for just one day (June 18) last year with an approximate winter and summer season catch of 349 fish. Sturgeon catch-and-keep last year was allowed in The Dalles Pool through April 29.

Since 2011, the Bonneville Pool fishery has been open for catch-and-keep fishing in a split-season between winter and summer.

The white sturgeon population survey between Bonneville and McNary dams is estimated every three years to monitor the effects of hydro-system operations and fishery management strategies.

In a document that came out earlier this year by fishery managers show the most recent assessments estimated the abundance of legal-size sturgeon to be 5,177 fish in John Day Pool (2016), 1,840 in The Dalles Pool (2014), and 5,890 in Bonneville Pool (2015).

Sturgeon fisheries since 1994 have seen strict catch guidelines to ensure populations remain stable, and can be related to the reason why legal-size sturgeon have increased from the early 2000s through 2011. This also allowed to an increase in sport catch guidelines.