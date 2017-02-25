CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Suddenly the overall title is not looking so certain for Mikaela Shiffrin after Ilka Stuhec won a super-G race on Saturday to further reduce the gap.
Entering this weekend’s races in Crans Montana, Shiffrin held more than a 400-point lead in the standings over her next active challenger, Sofia Goggia of Italy. Defending overall champion Lara Gut, in second place, is out injured.
However, Stuhec was second in Friday’s Alpine combined race to leapfrog Goggia into third place. The Slovenian went one better on Saturday to cut Shiffrin’s lead to 258 points with nine races remaining — including another combined on Sunday.
Lindsey Vonn endured more misery as she crashed out. There was an anxious wait as the American skier remained prone on the slopes but Vonn was able to get up and ski down to the finish area.
