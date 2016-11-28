Strong catches of chum in Hoodsport area of Hood Canal, and chinook fair in other open marine areas
November 27, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|10
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|25
|52
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|11
|22
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|24
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 26, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Dagmar’s Landing, Forklift Launch
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|18
|47
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 22, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|6
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|10
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|
|
November 21, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|9
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|13
|25
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|10
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|
|
|Union Ramp
|1
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|
|
November 20, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|8
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|37
|0
|0
|44
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|7
|14
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|
|
November 19, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|10
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|6
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|51
|0
|0
|149
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|9
|17
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|6
|13
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 18, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|11
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|20
|39
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|22
|0
|0
|54
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|9
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|10
|20
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|
|
