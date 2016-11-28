Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

November 27, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 10 23 1 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 2 2 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 25 52 5 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 9 0 0 3 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 11 22 3 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 24 0 0 20 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 5 8 2 0 0 0 0

November 26, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 2 5 1 0 0 0 0
Dagmar’s Landing, Forklift Launch 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 18 47 8 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 6 13 0 0 0 0 0
Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

November 22, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 6 12 2 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 10 0 0 12 0 0

November 21, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 9 14 2 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 13 25 4 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 10 0 0 12 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 4 7 1 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 2 2 0 0 8 0 0
Union Ramp 1 4 0 0 12 0 0

November 20, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 8 16 2 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 37 0 0 44 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 6 0 0 2 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 7 14 0 0 19 0 0

November 19, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 10 19 1 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 6 11 3 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 51 0 0 149 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 9 17 6 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 4 5 1 0 0 0 0
Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 6 13 9 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 7 14 0 0 0 0 0

November 18, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 11 19 3 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 20 39 5 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 22 0 0 54 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 6 0 0 2 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 9 13 1 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp 3 7 1 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 10 20 4 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 1 2 0 0 8 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.