LOS ANGELES (AP) — The streaking Clippers are down another All-Star.
Chris Paul will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
The team said Tuesday its veteran point guard will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation by the club’s medical staff.
Paul was injured on a first-half play involving Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook in Monday night’s victory. Paul didn’t return in the second half.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and leads the NBA with 2.25 steals per game. He missed a total of seven games last month and early this month because of hamstring issues.
The Clippers are 7-0 in 2017, equaling their best start to a calendar year since 1974.
They’ve done it without star forward Blake Griffin, who is likely to be back next week after recovering from right knee surgery. His return adheres to the team’s original estimate of him being out four to six weeks.
Griffin was averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists before having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Dec. 20.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.