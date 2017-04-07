Twin Harbors, closed off and on for most of this past fall and winter, is open for coastal razor clam digging, but it might be especially wise to stay home Friday and avoid the coastal beaches.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for the central coast (Grays Harbor County) through Friday. South winds are forecast to be 25 to 40 mph sustained, gusting to 60 mph, and the surf will grow to 22 to 28 feet on Friday making beaches very hazardous with long wave run up, potential for numerous sneaker waves, overtopping of piers and jetties and significant beach erosion.

Twin Harbors is open for razor clam digging Friday through Sunday (April 7-9). NOTE: Digging will be allowed at Twin Harbors during evening low tide digs from Friday and Saturday, and then switches to a morning low tide dig on Sunday only.

Additional tentative digging dates during morning low tides are April 12-16 at Twin Harbors; April 14, 16, 27 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15, 28 and 30 at Copalis. Final approval on these digs will be announced about a week prior to each series of openings.

In other good news Long Beach on the southern coast, which has been closed since last fall, due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – passed the first round of testing for marine toxins

“Long Beach samples were all below the action level (of 20 parts per million “ppm”), but one mid-beach sample was 18 ppm, and we need one more sample at below 20 ppm to open Long Beach,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

Additional samples for Department of Healthy marine toxin testing will be collected on Sunday, April 9.

The marine toxin testing information below was provided by state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish staff.

The specific toxin levels for razor clams collected from all beaches are listed below. As was noted above, the most recent set of Long Beach marine toxin results have one (of four) areas testing above the action level. Two new sets of razor clam samples, at least one week apart will need to be collected from Long Beach with all testing below the action level, before we can re-open this beach.

However, you will also see below that in the last round of results collected at Twin Harbors, all four areas sampled on this beach tested below the action level.

Razor clam samples will be collected again from all beaches on Sunday, April 2 and if all Twin Harbors areas test below 20 ppm – it will be the second good set of toxin samples and we will open Twin Harbors as soon as we can.

Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) on April 4, 2017.

Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections. Note that in all of these samples; only razor clam meat tissue is tested.

The following samples were collected on April 2:

Long Beach Area E (north):

Domoic acid, 11 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area OY (middle):

Domoic acid, 11 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area XA (middle):

Domoic acid, 14 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south):

Domoic acid, 18 ppm; PSP,none detected; DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north):

Domoic acid, 7 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle):

Domoic acid, 11 ppm; PSP, none detected; DSP, 45 µg/100g

Twin Harbors Area G (south):

Domoic acid, 10 ppm; PSP, < 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected

Copalis Area XL (middle):

Domoic acid, 4 ppm; PSP, none detected; DSP, none detected

Mocrocks Area CP (middle):

Domoic acid, 2 ppm; PSP, none detected; DSP, none detected