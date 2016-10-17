Stormy weather showed big dip in effort, but fish still around to catch including some chum
October 16, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Dewatto Creek Watch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John’s Creek
|0
|9
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 15, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Dewatto Creek Watch
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|Tahuya Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 12, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Big Beef Beach
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Steamboat Island Bridge
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|9
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 11, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 10, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Priest Point Park
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 9, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|10
|22
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Quilcene Bay Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Sandy Point Marina/Ramp
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle)
|11
|24
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Union Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|18
|28
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 8, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|6
|11
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle)
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
