Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

October 16, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Dewatto Creek Watch 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
John’s Creek 0 9 0 0 5 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0

October 15, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Dewatto Creek Watch 1 1 0 2 0 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
Tahuya Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

October 12, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 5 9 1 0 0 0 0
Big Beef Beach 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Steamboat Island Bridge 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 9 18 5 0 0 0 0

October 11, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 3 7 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 4 5 0 0 0 0 0

October 10, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 6 11 0 0 0 0 0
Priest Point Park 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle) 2 2 0 0 0 0 0

October 9, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 10 22 0 3 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Quilcene Bay Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Sandy Point Marina/Ramp 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle) 11 24 0 7 0 0 0
Union Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 18 28 7 0 0 0 0

October 8, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 6 11 0 5 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 3 9 0 0 0 0 0
Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle) 4 10 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.