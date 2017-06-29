Seattle’s Breanna Stewart is fourth among forwards for the game, which will be at KeyArena on July 22.

The Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird is the leading vote-getter among guards in the Western Conference in All-Star Game voting, released Thursday.

Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi is second among West guards.

The Storm’s Breanna Stewart is fourth among Western Conference forwards.

Fan voting concludes July 6, and the starters are announced five days later. For the first time this year, fan voting accounts for 50 percent for picking starters. Each player gets a vote along with select media members.

Minnesota’s Maya Moore and Washington’s Elena Delle Donne are the leading vote-getters in their conferences.

The All-Star Game is July 22 at KeyArena. Fans can vote at WNBA.com/vote.

Golf

• Victoria Fallgren, an assistant coach on the Gonzaga women’s golf team, won the Washington State’s Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship in DuPont. The Mid-Amateur was one of four championships held concurrently at The Home Course. Seattle’s Julianna Alvarez won the Washington State Women’s Amateur. Steilacoom’s Yasue Alkins won the Washington State Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, and Steilacoom’s Sun Douthit won the Washington State Super Senior Women’s title.

• The Sahalee Players Championship returns July 5-7 after taking last year off as the Sammamish course hosted the Women’s PGA Championship. Among the top players competing are two players who qualified for the U.S. Open: UNLV senior John Oda and Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala. Washington’s Carl Yuan is also playing.

Soccer

• Two additional Sounders, Oniel Fisher (Jamaica) and Jordy Delem (Martinique), were called into international duty for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Sounders also lost Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, who will play for the U.S. Men’s National Team. The tournament starts July 7.

• Seattle Reign defender Rachel Corsie was named to the Scottish women’s national team for the team’s first major tournament, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips announced that defensemen Noah Juulsen (Montreal Canadiens) and Aaron Irving (Vancouver Canucks) were invited to participate in NHL club development camps in early July. Former Tip Nikita Scherbak will also participate with Montreal.

Colleges

• Washington took 22nd in the Director’s Cup standings, which tracks how each school does in 20 sports (10 men’s, 10 women’s). Stanford won its 23rd consecutive title. Washington State was 101st.