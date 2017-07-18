Seattle hosts the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the game and the events leading up to it.
For the first time since 2001, an All-Star Game goes green — Emerald, that is. Seattle hosts the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, the first such event in the city since the 2001 Midsummer Classic at Safeco Field. Here’s all you need to know:
When: Saturday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m.
Where: KeyArena
TV: ABC
Tickets: Here
Rosters
Eastern Conference
Tina Charles, F, Liberty*
Elena Delle Donne, F, Mystics*
Tiffany Hayes, G, Dream*
Jonquel Jones, F, Sun*
Jasmine Thomas, G, Sun*
Layshia Clarendon, G, Dream
Stefanie Dolson, F, Sky
Candice Dupree, F, Fever
Allie Quigley, G, Sky
Alyssa Thomas, F, Sun
Elizabeth Williams, F, Dream
Western Conference
Sue Bird, G, Storm*
Sylvia Fowles, F, Lynx*
Maya Moore, F, Lynx*
Candace Parker, F, Sparks*
Diana Taurasi, G, Mercury*
Seimone Augustus, G, Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Wings
Chelsea Gray, G, Sparks
Brittney Griner, F, Mercury
Nneka Ogwumike, F, Sparks
Breanna Stewart, F, Storm
* = starter
Other All-Star events around Seattle
Thursday, July 20
Jr. NBA WNBA All-Star Clinic
2-3 p.m. – Mercer Island Boys and Girls Club
The Jr. NBA, WNBA All-Stars, and WNBA Legends will host a youth basketball clinic for approximately 75-100 children from local boys and girls clubs.
WNBA All-Stars throw out first pitch before Mariners-Yankees game
7:10 p.m. – Safeco Field
The Seattle Mariners have invited WNBA All-Stars to throw out the first pitch before their game against the New York Yankees. The first pitch will take place at approximately 7 p.m. PT, followed by a jersey swap with the WNBA and the Mariners. Fans who wish to attend the Mariners game that evening can take advantage of the WNBA group discount at Mariners.com/WNBA.
Friday, July 21
WNBA All-Stars raise Space Needle flag
7:30 a.m. – Space Needle
Several WNBA All-Stars and WNBA President Lisa Borders will raise the WNBA flag at the Space Needle.
WNBA Fit All-Star Clinic
9:30 a.m. – Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club
WNBA All-Stars will host a basketball clinic and provide nutrition tips to approximately 90 children from the Smilow Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club.
All-Star open practices
2 p.m. – KeyArena
The Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star teams will each have an open practice at KeyArena, giving fans an up-close view of WNBA All-Stars as they prepare for the midseason showcase. Open practices are available to those who have purchased tickets to the Verizon WNBA All-Star Game. Seating is general admission.
The East All-Stars will practice from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. PT. The West All-Stars will practice from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT.
Orange Carpet and Welcome Reception
6 p.m. – Space Needle Valet Loop
WNBA All-Stars will walk the WNBA Orange Carpet outside of the Space Needle.
