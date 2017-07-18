Seattle hosts the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the game and the events leading up to it.

For the first time since 2001, an All-Star Game goes green — Emerald, that is. Seattle hosts the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, the first such event in the city since the 2001 Midsummer Classic at Safeco Field. Here’s all you need to know:

When: Saturday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: KeyArena

TV: ABC

Rosters

Eastern Conference

Tina Charles, F, Liberty*

Elena Delle Donne, F, Mystics*

Tiffany Hayes, G, Dream*

Jonquel Jones, F, Sun*

Jasmine Thomas, G, Sun*

Layshia Clarendon, G, Dream

Stefanie Dolson, F, Sky

Candice Dupree, F, Fever

Allie Quigley, G, Sky

Alyssa Thomas, F, Sun

Elizabeth Williams, F, Dream

Western Conference

Sue Bird, G, Storm*

Sylvia Fowles, F, Lynx*

Maya Moore, F, Lynx*

Candace Parker, F, Sparks*

Diana Taurasi, G, Mercury*

Seimone Augustus, G, Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Wings

Chelsea Gray, G, Sparks

Brittney Griner, F, Mercury

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Sparks

Breanna Stewart, F, Storm

* = starter

Other All-Star events around Seattle

Thursday, July 20

Jr. NBA WNBA All-Star Clinic

2-3 p.m. – Mercer Island Boys and Girls Club

The Jr. NBA, WNBA All-Stars, and WNBA Legends will host a youth basketball clinic for approximately 75-100 children from local boys and girls clubs.

WNBA All-Stars throw out first pitch before Mariners-Yankees game

7:10 p.m. – Safeco Field

The Seattle Mariners have invited WNBA All-Stars to throw out the first pitch before their game against the New York Yankees. The first pitch will take place at approximately 7 p.m. PT, followed by a jersey swap with the WNBA and the Mariners. Fans who wish to attend the Mariners game that evening can take advantage of the WNBA group discount at Mariners.com/WNBA.

Friday, July 21

WNBA All-Stars raise Space Needle flag

7:30 a.m. – Space Needle

Several WNBA All-Stars and WNBA President Lisa Borders will raise the WNBA flag at the Space Needle.

WNBA Fit All-Star Clinic

9:30 a.m. – Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club

WNBA All-Stars will host a basketball clinic and provide nutrition tips to approximately 90 children from the Smilow Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club.

All-Star open practices

2 p.m. – KeyArena

The Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star teams will each have an open practice at KeyArena, giving fans an up-close view of WNBA All-Stars as they prepare for the midseason showcase. Open practices are available to those who have purchased tickets to the Verizon WNBA All-Star Game. Seating is general admission.

The East All-Stars will practice from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. PT. The West All-Stars will practice from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

Orange Carpet and Welcome Reception

6 p.m. – Space Needle Valet Loop

WNBA All-Stars will walk the WNBA Orange Carpet outside of the Space Needle.