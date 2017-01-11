Gary Kloppenburg leaves Indiana and returns to the Storm where he had been an assistant from 2000-2002.

A familiar name returns to the Seattle basketball scene as Gary Kloppenburg rejoins the Storm after 15 years away.

The 13-year WNBA veteran brings a wealth of experience and seemingly upgrades what had been the least experienced coaching staff in the WNBA.

“As we continue to evolve our team, systems and culture, Gary is an ideal addition to our staff,” said fifth-year coach Jenny Boucek in a statement released by the team. “He brings extensive knowledge, ideas and experiences that we feel will serve our team well.”

Kloppenburg replaces Leah Drury, who spent one year with the Storm last season. Ryan Webb is expected to return for his third season.

Kloppenburg, who began his WNBA career with the Storm (2000-02), spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the Indiana Fever. After leaving Seattle, he served as an assistant in Phoenix (2003), Charlotte (2004-07) and Los Angeles (2014).

He also had two stints as an assistant at Indiana (2008-11 and 2015-16) and was a head coach at Tulsa (2012-13) where he compiled a 20-48 (.313) record.

“It was a difficult decision to leave such a first-class organization in the Indiana Fever, but the chance to join a strong Western Conference franchise and work with a dynamic, up-and-coming team and staff was an opportunity I could not pass up,” Kloppenburg said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing in any way possible to help the Storm get to the next level.”

Kloppenburg’s father Bob was a NBA assistant with the Sonics, Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. He was also an interim head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.